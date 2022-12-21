Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 346,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,882,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,598,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.34. 94,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,955,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $115.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.