NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NLOK opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
