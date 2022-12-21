NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NLOK opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 294,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,201,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 119,333 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 114,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

