Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCLH. Barclays upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

NCLH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 457,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,895,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.44.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

