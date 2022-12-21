Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 30,732 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.80.

Novonix Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novonix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novonix in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novonix during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

