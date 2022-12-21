Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman Sells 13,130 Shares

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $400,596.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NTNX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. 2,724,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,930. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,802,000 after buying an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,016,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after acquiring an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

