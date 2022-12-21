Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.37, but opened at $29.60. Nutanix shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 32,135 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,835,847.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,686 shares of company stock worth $6,280,198. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

Nutanix Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Nutanix by 52.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 747,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Nutanix by 365.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 396,121 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 442.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 111,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at about $819,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.