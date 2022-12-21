Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 3.6%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.90. 4,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,395,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Nutex Health Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

