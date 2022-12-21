Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

