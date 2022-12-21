Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,706,000 after purchasing an additional 334,577 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

NYSE EL opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

