Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.5% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 615,798 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $489.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $338.65 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.