Oak Harvest Investment Services Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.6% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86.

