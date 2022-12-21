Oak Harvest Investment Services Invests $201,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $150.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

