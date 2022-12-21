Oak Harvest Investment Services Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.