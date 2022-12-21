Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Oracle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 339,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 33,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 27,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.46. 98,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,440,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

