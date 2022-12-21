Oak Thistle LLC Buys 2,295 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian makes up approximately 1.3% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 63.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,287,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,938,000 after buying an additional 885,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $9,423,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 52.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 767,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 263,517 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. 5,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,091. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $208.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.