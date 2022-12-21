Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,504,000 after purchasing an additional 687,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Graco by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after buying an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after acquiring an additional 399,541 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth about $24,447,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,455,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,757. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.