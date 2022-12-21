Oak Thistle LLC Invests $324,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.2% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 98.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,116,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after buying an additional 88,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.4 %

EL traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.09.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

