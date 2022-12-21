Oak Thistle LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 939.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49,844 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 62.9% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 36,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.12. 9,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,427. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.