Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,186 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. 886,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,330,164. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.