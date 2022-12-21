Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,125,000 after acquiring an additional 68,942 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,782,000 after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after acquiring an additional 156,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 110,846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.38. 7,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,197. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48.

