Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.80. The stock had a trading volume of 64,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

