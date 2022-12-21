Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

AIA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,237. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $80.69.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Asia 50 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

