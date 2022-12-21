Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. 11,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,576. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

