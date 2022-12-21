OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

