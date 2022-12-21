OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
OFS Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.
OFS Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OFS opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $13.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OFS Capital (OFS)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.