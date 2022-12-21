Oldfather Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 283,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.