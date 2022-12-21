Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $149.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.91 and a 200-day moving average of $149.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.