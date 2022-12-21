Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

WMT opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

