Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 759 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

