Omega Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,105 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Affirm by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Affirm by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. 144,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,889,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. Analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

