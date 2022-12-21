Omega Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,771 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,818 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,318,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,818,000. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 611.8% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 264,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 227,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000.

CMF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.44. 192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,059. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

