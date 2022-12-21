Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 3,572 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,164. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

