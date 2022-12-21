OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($63.83) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($56.38) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($53.19) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.