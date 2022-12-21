Ontology Price Tops $0.16 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $141.43 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,211.81 or 0.07188001 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00031470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001052 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021877 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.