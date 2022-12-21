Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $67,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.59. 68,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,440,530. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.