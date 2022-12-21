OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Down 19.4% This Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $64.87 million and $1.12 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

