Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th.

OSK opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 108.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,646,000 after purchasing an additional 440,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after purchasing an additional 113,433 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,094,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,775,000 after purchasing an additional 770,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

