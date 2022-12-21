Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 303750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Osisko Metals from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

Osisko Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Osisko Metals

In other news, Director Robert Wares acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,545,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,949,141.58. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 402,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,390.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.