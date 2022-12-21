Osmosis (OSMO) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $361.74 million and $9.61 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00004366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

