Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for approximately 2.1% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $351,299,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after buying an additional 419,697 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after buying an additional 1,448,947 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

UAL traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 128,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,751,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.33.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

