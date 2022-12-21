Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $886,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 599.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IVW traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

