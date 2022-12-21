Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

DE stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.45. 18,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,878. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.22 and a 200-day moving average of $364.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.