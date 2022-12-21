Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 601,076 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 459,862 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after acquiring an additional 407,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.00. 37,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,889. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

