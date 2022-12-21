Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 192 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 2.0% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.69. 59,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,017. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.26. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The stock has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.