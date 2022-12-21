Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sanmina worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Sanmina by 50.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sanmina by 19.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.94. 6,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,787. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SANM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

