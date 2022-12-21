Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $109,000 Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 278,373 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 72,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,621. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

