Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises 1.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,747. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

