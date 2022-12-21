Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,987,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,950 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.7 %

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Shares of BMO stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.87. 21,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,015. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

