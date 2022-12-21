Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.70. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 60,333 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 17.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,270,000.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

