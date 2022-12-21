Palace Capital Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Palace Capital Trading Up 3.4 %

LON:PCA opened at GBX 215 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.20. Palace Capital has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 297 ($3.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.88. The stock has a market cap of £94.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,687.50.

In other Palace Capital news, insider Matthew Simpson purchased 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £19,991.56 ($24,285.18).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

