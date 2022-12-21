Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 2.2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.88 and last traded at $146.07. Approximately 77,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,670,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.28.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of -302.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.19.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
