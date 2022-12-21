Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 2.2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.88 and last traded at $146.07. Approximately 77,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,670,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of -302.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.19.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

